US Space & Rocket Center reaches fundraising goal

“This monetary support from SAIC is monumental,” said USSRC CEO and Executive Director Louie Ramirez. “Not only have they pushed us over the top of our initial campaign goal, but SAIC once again proves to be a major supporter of the Rocket Center. They have long provided us with vital IT infrastructure support and provided expert advice on improving the center’s wireless network. With this gift, the company is helping us sustain our museum operations in the coming months and enabling us to bring back Space Camp strong in the spring. They are true community partners.”