Tyler man arrested for arson after mattress fire gets out of control

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - After a man allegedly took a mattress out into a yard and set it on fire Sunday night, the flames spread to surrounding vegetation. Later, he tried to run when the Tyler fire marshal tried to arrest him, according to the Tyler Police Department.
Xavier Tremayne Harris, 44, of Tyler, is still being held in the Smith County Jail on a felony arson charge and a misdemeanor evading arrest charge. His total bond amount has been set at $3,000 for the two charges.
Andy Erbaugh, a spokesman for the Tyler Police Department, said the incident occurred in the 600 block of Dayton Street at about 10 p.m. on Sunday. Harris allegedly pulled a mattress out into a yard at the residence and set it on fire. The blaze then spread to surrounding vegetation.
Firefighters with the Tyler Fire Department arrived a short time later and put the fire out.
When Tyler’s fire marshal, who is also a licensed peace officer, tried to arrest Harris, he ran. Harris was caught a short time later and arrested without any further incident.
