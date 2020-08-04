Tuesday Weather At Your Fingertips

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Good Afternoon, East Texas! Here’s the weather where yo live: Skies for the rest of the day will be partly to mostly sunny. Temperatures are expected to warm into the mid 90s. Rain chances today are very low and are isolated to our southern counties. Overnight we will cool to the low 70s. Tomorrow and Thursday, be prepared for partly cloudy skies, afternoon showers, and low 90s. A warm front will pass through on Friday morning and it will heat things up around here! To end the work week we will see lots of sunshine and temps will make it into the mid to upper 90s. The weekend is expected to be a hot one, with humid conditions, blue skies, and upper 90s possible. Similar conditions will carry over into the start of next week