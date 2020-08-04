SWEPCO offers more payment options for customers financially impacted by COVID-19

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - SWEPCO is offering additional payment options for business and residential customers who are behind on energy bills during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We know that this is a difficult time for so many of our customers and we want to help them find a payment arrangement that fits their financial needs,” said SWEPCO Spokesperson Michelle Marcotte. “We have several different options that are available — everything from a one-time payment extension to an extended payment arrangement. We have seen that that’s been beneficial and we’ve had a lot of response from that.”
SWEPCO expects to resume residential customer disconnections for non-payment on Sept. 1. SWEPCO said customers will receive multiple notices and information about payment options before service is disconnected.
From SWEPCO:
“We understand that many customers are experiencing financial hardship during the pandemic, and we have added flexible bill payment options, including extended payment plans, to help customers get back on track,” said Paul Pratt, SWEPCO director of Customer Services and Marketing. “We encourage customers to contact us so that we can work together to find solutions that fit their needs.”
SWEPCO temporarily suspended disconnections for non-payment in March.
For business customers in Louisiana and Texas, SWEPCO has resumed disconnections for non-payment. The company had extended its suspension into mid-July as it continued to reach out and enroll customers in payment plans.
SWEPCO expects to resume residential customer disconnections for non-payment Aug. 6 in Louisiana and Sept. 1 in Texas, working in conjunction with state regulatory moratoriums. A state moratorium remains in effect in Arkansas.
Before any customers are disconnected for non-payment, they will have received multiple notices and opportunities to enroll in payment arrangements.
Customers may set up payment arrangements by contacting SWEPCO at:
- //SWEPCO.com/Assist
- Customer Solutions Center – 1-877-446-7211
- //Facebook.com/SWEPCO or @SWEPCOnews on Twitter
SWEPCO also has a team dedicated to helping small business customers apply for federal relief programs and make payment arrangements. This includes the recent extension of the federal Paycheck Protection Plan. Business customers can reach a solutions specialist at 1-888-776-1368 and learn more at /AEP.com/SmallBusinessAssistance.
