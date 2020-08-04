Rusk Eagles look to make impact in loaded 4A Division II

RUSK, Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Thomas Sitton is back in East Texas and looking to turn the corner with the Rusk Eagles.
Sitton previously had success in East Texas where he led Chapel Hill to a state title in 2012. The Eagles will have a tough district with Carthage, Center, Jasper, and Madisonville all tough teams.
Sitton has a lot to do before the Eagles season opener on August 28 at Fairfield. He was hired and brought onto campus right before the pandemic shutdown started.
“These kids have worked their butts off all summer long,” Sitton said. “We finally get to get out here and do what we love to do. The kids get to play and we get to coach. We are having a blast right now.”
While the team is still trying to learn the simplified version of Sitton’s playbook, as of now, he has no doubt that the Eagles will pick it up.
"[Our biggest strength] is going to be the effort at the attitude they bring each day. That will carry over into Thursday and Friday nights. This group loves to work."
The coaches have bought into the kids and the kids into the coaches.
“We fell in love with them pretty quick,” Joseph McGowan said. “We all came together as a family.”