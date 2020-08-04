Polk County grand jury indicts man accused of setting fire to 3 trailer homes

POLK COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - A Polk County grand jury has indicted a man who is accused of setting fire to three trailer homes in March of 2019.
When the Polk County grand jury met in July, it indicted Tommy Eugene Jones on an arson charge. When Jones was arrested in connection with the three suspicious fires, he was originally charged with three counts of arson.
According to a press release, in the early morning hours, on Thursday, March 28, 2019, fires set to three separate residences in the Shelter Cove subdivision were reported to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office.
The sheriff’s office said the residences belonged to one owner, who suffered total losses of two of the residences. The residences were trailer homes, which were vacant/unoccupied at the time.
The press release said detectives from the Polk County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigative Division launched an investigation into the matter. A tip reported to Crime Stoppers, along with other information and evidence obtained by detectives, led to the arrest of Jones.
The sheriff’s office said the incident stemmed from an ongoing dispute between Jones and another subject.
