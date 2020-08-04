East Texas (KLTV) - Here is the Weather Where You Live… A Stationary Front will hang around East Texas for a few more days, allowing for scattered showers and a few isolated thundershowers to occur with best chances being on Wednesday. Now, not everyone will see the rain, but some will be lucky enough to get a few showers and maybe a few thundershowers. This will likely continue into Thursday before the stationary front begins to move northward as a warm front. Once the warm front moves through, the rain chances sill drop out of the forecast and the temperatures will warm up…especially during the morning hours. Lows will start out in the lower 70s on Wednesday morning, then into the middle 70s for the rest of the 7 day period. High temperatures will be in the lower to middle 90s on Wednesday, then into the middle 90s for the duration. Heat Index values should increase as we head into the day on Friday and stay fairly hot through at least mid-week.