New Alto leaders ready to pick up where old ones left off

ALTO, Texas (KTRE) - The Alto Yellowjackets enter the 2020 fall camp with new leaders and holes in leadership that have to still be filled.
Head coach Ricky Meeks is not worried about those holes because he knows his kids will fill them.
It looks a little bit different but it is a good day to be back out,” Meeks said. We’ve had a lot of kids that have stepped up and I am excited about their leadership. There is going to be some that have to step up quick but we are ready for the challenge. I will put our kids work ethic up against anybody else.”
The Yellowjackets were led by a strong senior core last year that brought the team an undefeated season with a district title. They lost though in the second round while many considered them to be a contender for the regional title against San Augustine.
“It gives me nightmares when I think about it,” running back Jerdarius Bolton said. “It was heartbreaking but at the same time us younger guys learned a lesson. They left us with big shoes to fill. I think we will do more this year.”
Alto will open the season on August 28 at home against Troup.
Copyright 2020 KTRE. All rights reserved.