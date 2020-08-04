EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas! Another nice start with lower 70s and even a few upper 60s this morning. Expect mostly sunny skies today and temperatures in the mid 90s this afternoon. A few more clouds for the middle of the week and a slight chance for an isolated shower or two Wednesday and Thursday. Temperatures will be back to normal, or average, for this time of the year. Morning lows will be warming back to the mid 70s and afternoon high temperatures will reach the mid to upper 90s. Lots of sunshine this weekend, but it will be hot and humid.