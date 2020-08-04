Gov. Abbott visits McAllen convention center’s temporary health care facility

“It is crucial that communities in the Rio Grande Valley are equipped with the resources and support they need in the fight against COVID-19,” said Governor Abbott. “The temporary health care facility in McAllen is an essential asset to this community and will help expand hospital capacity while we work to mitigate the spread of the virus in the region. As we continue this fight, the State of Texas is working alongside local hospitals and community leaders to reduce the spread of this virus and keep Texans safe here in the Rio Grande Valley and across the state.”