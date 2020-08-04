Amarillo police arrest one person for stealing car with child inside

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - One person has been arrested after police say they stole a car with a child inside.
Around 10:28 a.m., officers were called to Eastern and I-40 for reports of a stolen car with a child inside.
Around 10:39 a.m., the car was found in the Love’s parking lot on I-40 East.
The child was in the car and unharmed.
The suspect was located at 10:47 a.m. and taken into custody.
The incident is under investigation.
We will provide more details as they become available.
