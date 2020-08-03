WEBXTRA: San Augustine Wolves prepare for what could be unique 2020 football season

SAN AUGUSTINE, Texas (KTRE) - The San Augustine Wolves wasted little to no time in regards to starting their first official football practice this fall.
Head coach Marty Murr had the team on the turf at 7 a.m. Monday working out.
“I like missing the heat,” Murr said. “Makes it better.”
The majority of the student-athletes on the field were with the team through summer strength and conditioning. This was the first time back on campus for some of the players.
“It wasn’t bad being out of school offensive lineman Michael Carpenter said. “ I just finished all my work, then I got to do whatever I wanted to like hunt and fish.”
Some of last year’s team did not come back this year due to COVID-19. The Wolves were down in numbers. It is something that doesn’t bother Murr.
“We separate a little more,” Murr said. “i think you will see that at a lot of places this year.”
The Wolves are coming off of three great successful years that saw them in each one win the region in 2A and go to the state semifinals.
We need Concentration and no Distractions,” quarterback Ty Porter said. “This year we plan on making a repeat and it is going to be great.”
This year was setting up to be special with it being the centennial celebration of UIL football in Texas. Now with COVID-19 there are a lot of questions and no perfect answer.
“You have to talk to your kids,” Murr said. “Tell them to be flexible because this is a very dynamic situation. Hopefully we get to continue but I really do think there will be some weeks we don’t get to play. We will just have to adjust.”
The success of any team will rely heavily on seniors buying in. The seniors this year have only witnessed 4 years of region domination by the Wolves so they know that for the season to happen without any problems each one will need to step up and lead on and off the field.
“It’s like having a big brother role,”defensive end Braylon Simmons said. “You have to be there for your little brother. Protect them and make sure they are on the same page as you.”
San Augustine is set to open week 1 against West Sabine.
Copyright 2020 KTRE. All rights reserved.