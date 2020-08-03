WATCH: Anissa Centers talks about popular hobbies, their benefits

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - If there is one constant with the coronavirus/COVID 19 pandemic, it’s that people’s lives are different. In some cases, that is intentional.
Months into the pandemic, people are still picking up new hobbies and returning to old ones. Anissa Centers talked to East Texas Now host Kayla Lyons about what folks are up to and what they’re getting out of their hobbies.
Some popular hobbies include:
1. Watching TV and movies
2. Reading
3. Working out
4. Arts and crafts
5. Board games 6. DIY projects
7. Yoga
8. Baking
9. Gardening
10. Video games
11. Meditation
12. Audiobooks/podcasts
13. Writing
14. Learning language
15. Learning instrument
Hobbies have numerous benefits. They include:
• Give you something to do with time
• Something to look forward to
• Develop and nurture social connections
• Help alleviate stress
• Hobbies can teach you new skills that can help with your career.
• Creative hobbies can help you recover from mental health issues.
Copyright 2020 KLTV. All rights reserved.