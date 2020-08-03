2 Texans among service members presumed dead in Southern California Marine training accident

CAMP PENDLETON, California (KLTV) - A Marine Corps base in Southern California has released the names and of the team of the military personnel presumed dead following a training mishap.
According to a press release from Camp Pendleton officials, the two Texas natives are among list of men dead or presumed dead from the incident on Thursday, July 30th.
“Lance Cpl. Guillermo S. Perez, 20, of New Braunfels, Texas was pronounced dead at the scene before being transported by helicopter to Scripps Memorial Hospital in San Diego. He was a rifleman with Bravo Company, Battalion Landing Team (BLT) 1/4, 15th MEU.”
As of the Sunday night, officials said 8 men are presumed dead after days of searching. That list included another Texan.
“Cpl. Wesley A. Rodd, 23, of Harris, Texas, a rifleman with Bravo Company, BLT 1/4, 15th MEU.”
Photos of the decease were not made immediately available. The soldiers presumed dead are between the ages of 19 and 23 years old.
“In total, 16 personnel were aboard the AAV when on July 30 around 5:54 p.m. they reported taking on water while conducting shore-to-ship waterborne operations training in the vicinity of San Clemente Island off the coast of Southern California.”
According to the 15th MEU, five Marines were rescued.
The incident reamins under investigation this morning.
