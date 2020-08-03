Sprinklers cause water damage at Tyler ISD Career & Technology Center after fire

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Fire crews have left the scene of a fire at the Tyler Independent School District Career and Technology Center.
The Tyler Fire Department was called to the campus, located on Earl Campbell Parkway, around 6:52 p.m. Monday.
According to Tyler Fire Marshal Paul Findley, the fire started in a hydroponic plant box in a second floor science classroom.
A large amount of smoke set off a single sprinkler head in the immediate area, but caused some water damage in other rooms, Findley said.
The extent of the damage was not immediately known. No injuries were reported.
Tyler ISD students are set to return to school on Wednesday, August 19.
