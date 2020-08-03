SFA basketball set to clash with Jayhawks in December showdown

A time and television network for SFA's first matchup against KU has yet to be announced."I am so grateful to Coach Self for giving us the opportunity to play in Allen Fieldhouse", commented SFA head coach Kyle Keller. "It is truly the most iconic venue in all of college basketball and we're very pleased to schedule yet another milestone game for our program. I was blessed and fortunate to be able to watch and learn from Coach Self for three great years of my life. He has always been a mentor to me and is a true Hall of Famer both on and off the court. I had always hoped that when we were able to first compete, that it would be in an NCAA tournament game, but I am excited for our teams to meet each other this coming December."