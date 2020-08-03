One dead in fiery crash on Hwy 69 S near FM 1818 in Angelina Co.

ANGELINA COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - A Monday morning crash caused the death of one man, and blocked traffic on Hwy 69 South.
According to Texas DPS, troopers responded to a two-vehicle crash this morning on US 69, about one mile south of FM 1818. The preliminary crash investigation indicates at approximately 8:30 a.m., a 2000 Ford pickup was traveling south. For unknown reasons the driver of the Ford drove over into the northbound lane and struck a 2017 Peterbilt truck tractor semi-trailer head-on. The Ford then caught on fire.
The driver of the Ford is identified as 33-year-old Eric Hollingsworth from Colmesneil. Hollingsworth was pronounced deceased at the scene by an Angelina County Justice of the Peace. The driver of the Peterbilt was not injured during the crash.
This crash remains under investigation. No additional information is available.
