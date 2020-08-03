One dead in fiery crash on Hwy 69 S near FM 1818 in Angelina Co.

According to Texas DPS, troopers responded to a two-vehicle crash this morning on US 69, about one mile south of FM 1818. The preliminary crash investigation indicates at approximately 8:30 a.m., a 2000 Ford pickup was traveling south. For unknown reasons the driver of the Ford drove over into the northbound lane and struck a 2017 Peterbilt truck tractor semi-trailer head-on. The Ford then caught on fire.