Nacogdoches ISD board partnering with state to buy computers, hotspots, supplies for students

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - The school board trustees will meet Monday at noon for a special meeting.
The Nacogdoches ISD district social media page says that the meeting was held at noon via Zoom.
Nacogdoches ISD School Board voted unanimously to spend $781,812 for iPads, ChromeBooks and hotspots from AT&T and Verizon. Matching funds will be provided through the state’s Operation Connectivity Project. Region 4 of TEA will make the bulk purchase of the devices intended for the economically disadvantaged student. Delivery will be in approximately 10-12 weeks.
The school board has intentions of purchasing more devices and/or utilizing those already within the district so that every NISD student has their own device for ‘one-to-one learning’ with teachers.
Time was of the essence on this decision according to Deputy Superintendent Michael Murphy. The deadline to apply for the state funding is Friday, Aug. 7.
The expenditure will be paid for thru the district’s fund balance. More purchases including protective software and cases will be presented to the board at a later date. In the meantime, both Nacogdoches city and county governments have been asked to consider monetary donations.
The first day of school is August 31, with the first month being virtual learning. Students requesting face-to-face instruction will be phased in by the district.
Lufkin ISD held a similar meeting Monday morning and announced the purchase of 900 laptops, 500 Chromebooks, 600 iPads, 1,500 wifi hotspots and $130,000 for back-to-school supplies.
