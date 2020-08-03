Mount Pleasant hires new police chief

“I am so grateful for and look forward to the opportunity to work and live in Mount Pleasant,” said Chief Buhman. “The Police Department holds itself to a very high standard. I have been impressed with the level of service they provide and the professionalism of the people I have met. Mount Pleasant is exactly what I have been looking for, giving me a chance to be a part of a department where I can know all the officers as well as be personally connected with the community that I serve.”