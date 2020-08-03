Monday Weather At Your Fingertips

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Good Morning, East Texas! Here’s the weather where you live: Partly to mostly sunny skies are expected for the rest of the afternoon with a very low rain chance. Winds will be from the northwest, bringing down dry air, so humidity values won’t be too bad today. Overnight lows will drop to the low 70s. Tomorrow, Wednesday, and Thursday will be similar days with partly sunny skies, a chance for afternoon showers, and temperatures in the low to mid 90s. By Friday skies will clear and temperatures will stay in the mid 90s. For the weekend, be prepared for plenty of sunshine and seasonable temperatures.