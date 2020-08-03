Legendary coach Dickey Meeks passes away at 66

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Dickey Meeks will be remembered for molding the lives of young men and bringing home five state titles in Texas and Lousiana.
Alto ISD Athletic Director confirmed with the Red Zone that his father Dickey Meeks passed away at the age of 66.
Meeks retired from a storied career in 2016. He won three state titles in Louisiana before moving to Texas where he won state in Chapel Hill in 1989 and with Henderson in 2010. Meeks also coached at Pine Tree, Pittsburg and Mount Vernon. Meeks was a member of the East Texas high school coaches Hall of Fame.
