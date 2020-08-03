Keeprite Refrigeration in Longview plans $4.5 million expansion

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - The Longview Economic Development Corporation has announced a performance contract with KeepRite Refrigeration, which includes a company investment of $4.5 million and a 57,000 square-foot building expansion.
Keeprite is a manufacturer of commercial refrigeration products.
As part of the agreement, the company will create 15 new jobs. Once Keeprite meets the terms of its agreement, LEDCO will pay a $400,000 incentive.
“It is certainly exciting to announce a partnership with KeepRight on their proposed expansion,” said LEDCO President Wayne Mansfield. “KeepRight continues to grow along with the City of Longview and Gregg County and we look forward to working with them on the this expansion.”
“Our business has been growing on average over 20 percent in the last 10 years,” said KeepRite General Manager Frank Xu. “Around 10 percent of growth in the next five years has been forecasted. As the result, additional employees, equipment and floor space are required. Currently we are planning on adding approximately 57,000 square feet to the existing building.”
