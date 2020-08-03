Henderson County man accused of charging at deputies with his car

HENDERSON COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) -A disturbance call led to a suspect, Robert Whittle, 63, allegedly attemping to charge deputies with his vehicle. Saturday, officers responded to a woman caller reporting a disturbance in the 700 block of Lakeshore Drive at an RV Park.
According to Sheriff Boatie Hillhouse, the officers arrived at 7:25 p.m., Whittle had left the scene, and officers were investigating. Whittle was spotted driving away from the area and deputies attempted to block him from leaving. Sheriff Hillhouse said Whittle accelerated toward the deputies.
Whittle then stopped and was arrested. He is being held on a $300,000 for each of three charges of aggravated assault against a public servant.
