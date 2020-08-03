East Texas (KLTV) - Here is the Weather Where You Live… Over the next 7 days, only slight chances for any rain exists. We could have a few this evening over southern areas, then a few on Tuesday. A weak disturbance moves from NW to SE through East Texas in the morning on Wednesday, allowing for a few showers/thundershowers to occur. Just a few even possible on Thursday as a warm front passes through ETX. Partly to Mostly Sunny Skies are then expected through Monday with only a slight chance for any rain over southernmost sections of East Texas this weekend. Warming temperatures during the mornings and afternoons expected. More August-Like for sure. Stay cool out there.