DPS identifies driver killed in 1-vehicle wreck in Upshur County

UPSHUR COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - According to Texas DPS, on August 1, 2020 at 7:41 p.m., troopers responded to a fatal crash at the intersection of FM 2685 and FM 1404 in Upshur County.
The investigator’s preliminary report indicates that the driver of a 2006 Pontiac Torrent, Stephanie Ann Calhoun, 43 of Baytown was traveling south on FM 2685 and failed to stop at the intersection, traveling into a pasture and striking a concrete barrier in the fence line. Judge Betterton pronounced Calhoun dead at the scene.
She was taken to Grubbs-Loyd Funeral Home in Gilmer. The crash remains under investigation.
Copyright 2020 KLTV. All rights reserved.