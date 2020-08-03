Dive team recovers body of man who drowned at Buffalo Springs Lake

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock Fire Rescue Dive Team has recovered the body of a man who drowned at Buffalo Springs Lake on Sunday afternoon.
Lt. Aaron Sims, Game Warden with Texas Parks & Wildlife, says their preliminary report indicates the 40-year-old man drowned after falling off an inflated rubber tube on the west side of the lake.
The call came in around 4 p.m. The name of the man has been withheld pending notification of next of kin.
Lubbock game wardens are still investigating the incident. If the results confirm drowning, a water fatality report will be completed and sent to the U.S. Coast Guard.
