Crews contain structure fire at vacant home in Grand Saline

GRAND SALINE, Texas (KLTV) - Crews were able to contain a structure fire which happened Sunday in Grand Saline.
According to the Grand Saline Fire Department, at about 7:25 p.m. Sunday, they responded to a structure fire in the 600 Block of N. Oleander St.
Upon fire units arrival, they located a garage/storage shed that was located adjacent to the residence on the property fully involved. The fire had also began to spread to the residence on the south side of the structure.
The fire department said crews were able to contain and control the fire. The residence had been vacant for some time, so no family was displaced. The fire cause is still under investigation.
Copyright 2020 KLTV. All rights reserved.