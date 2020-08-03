City of Grand Saline ‘out of water,’ doing emergency repairs

GRAND SALINE, Texas (KLTV) - City officials are asking residents of Grand Saline to conserve water while an emergency repair is being made.
An employee with the city says that there was a problem in the water system on Sunday night at around 7 p.m. Workers began attempting to repair the issue, but discovered a “major problem.” They asked that everyone please conserve water as they work on the issue and to allow the water tower to fill up again.
They city is also asking that, when the tower has refilled with water, everyone boil their water for the next few days. An official TCEQ release has not yet been issued at this time.
KLTV has reached out to the city for more information.
