Annual Gregg County Fair canceled

GREGG COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - The annual Gregg County Fair, which was scheduled for Sept. 11-19, has been canceled, according to Billy Clark, the fair’s manager.
Clark made the announcement Monday morning. In a post on the Gregg County Fair Facebook page, he said that the City of Longview made the decision to cancel the fair.
“I am saddened that I have to make this post. But as of yesterday, the City of Longview has canceled the 2020 Gregg County fair,” Clark said in the post. “As we are sad the family fun will not be taking place, we do hope that each and every one of you stays safe and we can not wait to see you in 2021.”
According to the Gregg County Fair Facebook page, the event has been providing family-friendly entertainment since 1949. An area Jaycees chapter started the event, which usually brought in vendors, families, and anyone interested in a fun time from all over Gregg County and the surrounding counties.
The fair usually includes rides, shopping, local artisans’ wares, and petting zoos, among other things.
