Sunday Weather At Your Fingertips

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Good Evening, East Texas! Here’s the weather where you live: This afternoon was warm, in the low 90s and we saw a few spotty showers. Overnight we will be clear and quiet with lows in the low 70s. Tomorrow, a weak cold front will move though our area but temperatures will still warm into the low 90s and skies will remain clear. It will help our humidity level be on the lower side. Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday, afternoon rain chances come around mainly for our southern counties. By Friday we will once again be mostly sunny with average temperatures in the low to mid 90s. Similar conditions will carry over into the weekend.