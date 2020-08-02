Several agencies searching wooded area in Angelina County for missing man

ANGELINA COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - Personnel from several county, state, and federal agencies are searching a wooded area off U.S. Highway 69 between Huntington and Zavalla for a man who was last seen in Beaumont on Saturday afternoon.
A spokeswoman for the Angelina County Sheriff’s Office said the search is focused on a wooded area near the intersection of Highway 69 and FM 1818.
ACSO Captain Alton Lenderman said Travis Melancon’s GMC pickup was found abandoned off Highway 69 around midnight Saturday/Sunday and added that they have reason to believe the man went into the nearby wooded area.
The ACSO spokeswoman said that Melancon was last seen leaving his residence in Beaumont at about 3 p.m. on Friday. At the time, he said he was going to the store.
Lenderman said the sheriff’s office got a welfare concern about Melancon later on Saturday.
In addition to the ACSO deputies, U.S. Forest Service Personnel, a Texas Department of Public Safety helicopter, and Texas Parks and Wildlife Department game wardens are also assisting in the search. The ACSO spokeswoman said that Texas Department of Criminal Justice search dogs assisted in the search for Melancon yesterday.
Melancon is 5-feet 10 inches tall and about 210 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes.
Anyone who sees someone that matches Melancon’s description or even a man walking alone in that part of Angelina County is urged to call 911 or the sheriff’s office at (936) 634-3331.
