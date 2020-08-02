Police discover car submerged in Lake Jacksonville

August 2, 2020 at 7:32 AM CDT - Updated August 2 at 7:45 AM

JACKSONVILLE, Texas (KLTV) -Police are investigating a one-vehicle accident after discovering a car submerged in Lake Jacksonville early Sunday morning. 

First responders on scene say they received a call around 5:22 a.m. from a passerby who noticed the Ford Mustang in the water at the 900 block of County Road 3108.

Fortunately, no one was inside when first responders arrived on scene.

Investigators say it appears the driver lost control where the road curves and drove into the water.

In addition, officers say tire marks were found off the road, but officials still do not know what happened.

The name of the vehicle owner has not yet been released. 

This is a developing story., Please check back for more updates as they become available.

