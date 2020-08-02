Man arrested after leading Tyler police on chase in stolen vehicle

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A man is behind bars following a short pursuit in a stolen vehicle that ended in a crash in Smith County Sunday morning.
Around 2 a.m., Tyler Police attempted to pull over a vehicle for a traffic violation on Duncan Street.
When officers approached the vehicle, the driver refused to cooperate and sped off.
The driver then crashed after a pursuit on CR 382 in Smith County, about three miles away from the attempted traffic stop.
Eventually, authorities were able to end the situation peacefully and take the suspect into custody.
No injuries were reported in the crash.
He is facing charges of DWI, evading police, possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, and possession of a stolen vehicle.
At this time the suspects name has not been released.
