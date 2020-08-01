9-year-old girl dies in 1-vehicle rollover wreck on Highway 84 in Rusk County

The preimilinary crash report shows that Lisa Christine Brian, 31, of Gary, was driving a 1998 Chevrolet Blazer west on Highway 84 and had started to pass a slower-moving vehicle when the SUV’s right rear tire blew out. After the Blazer traveled off the south side of Highway 84, Brian over-corrected, which caused the vehicle to enter into a side skid back across Highway 84, the press release stated. The Blazer then rolled down a steep embankment.