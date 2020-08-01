9-year-old girl dies in 1-vehicle rollover wreck on Highway 84 in Rusk County

RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A 9-year-old girl died after the SUV she was riding in went off of U.S. Highway 84 in Rusk County and rolled down an embankment Friday afternoon.
According to a press release, Texas Department of Public Safety troopers responded to and investigated the wreck, which occurred about 2.3 miles west of Mt. Enterprise at about 3:42 p.m. on Friday.
The preimilinary crash report shows that Lisa Christine Brian, 31, of Gary, was driving a 1998 Chevrolet Blazer west on Highway 84 and had started to pass a slower-moving vehicle when the SUV’s right rear tire blew out. After the Blazer traveled off the south side of Highway 84, Brian over-corrected, which caused the vehicle to enter into a side skid back across Highway 84, the press release stated. The Blazer then rolled down a steep embankment.
Pct. 3 Justice of the Peace Jackie Risinger pronounced a 9-year-old girl dead at the scene, and the child’s body was taken to Crawford A. Crim Funeral Home in Henderson, the press release stated. Brian and three juvenile passengers, ages 15, 13, and 7, were taken to CHRISTUS Trinity Mother Frances - Tyler and were listed in serious condition.
“The crash remains under investigation,” the press release stated.
