Paul Pewitt moving all home football games to Mount Pleasant for 2020 season

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - State title contender Paul Pewitt will be playing all of their home games on the road this year.
Head Coach Richard Strickland confirmed that the Brahmas would be playing every home game at Mount Pleasant’s Sam Parker Field. The main reason this can happen is mainly due to Mount Pleasant having a delayed start to the season under the UIL’s changes to the 5A classification start date.
Pewitt’s home stadium seats 2,150 so under the UIL capacity limit of 50 % this year the district would only be able to seat just over 1,000 fans of both teams. Sam Parker Field on the other hand could accommodate around 4,000 fans and student group members under the rule.
”We got deep tradition here and these people want to be in the stands supporting their kids,” Strickland said. “This goes generations deep around here. It is a big deal so as soon as they pushed 5A and 6A back I thought about Mount Pleasant. Our kids have played there before. You can go eat before the game. It would be a good outing. Mount Pleasant worked it out with our central office and we are able to play everyone of our home games over there. Once they play, their games lined up where they are away when we are home.”
Paul Pewitt is set to open the season on August 28 in Mount Pleasant against Winnsboro.
