Mark in Texas History: All aboard! Depot Museum in Henderson rich in history

HENDERSON Texas (KLTV) - A host of historical markers can be found in Henderson at the Depot Museum. It’s this week’s subject of A Mark in Texas History with Mark Scirto.
Six markers are featured at the Depot Museum in Henderson. The old depot was built in 1901 but today is your ticket to East Texas heritage.
The museum is spread out over five acres and hosts history that tells stories of an intriguing blend of Native Americans, pioneers, farmers, and wildcatters.
The TJ Walling Cabin was erected in 1841 and is typical of many pioneer farm homes in the area.
Another marker is dedicated to railroads in Rusk County.
There is also an outhouse, which belonged to civic leader John Arnold. It’s said that it’s larger than most outhouses from that day.
And of course, the depot itself has a historical marker. Missouri-Pacific donated the building to the library, and it was moved here in 1977.
Admission to the Depot Museum is three dollars for adults and one dollar for children.
This is Mark Scirto and this has been A Mark in Texas History.
If you and the family want to check out this wealth of Rusk County history, it’s at 514 North High Street in Henderson.
