Man, woman die in 2-vehicle wreck on FM 2275 in Gregg County

Justice of the peace Tayna Carlson pronounced Adam Chadbourne and his front-seat passenger, Sara Elizabeth Chadbourne, 35, of Gladewater, dead at the scene of the crash. Their bodies were taken to Croley Funeral Home in Gladewater. Two juvenile passengers, a 12-year-old boy and a 1-year-old girl, were taken to CHRISTUS Good Shepherd Medical Center in Longview, and the press release stated they were listed in stable condition.