Black Lives of ETX puts on women’s march for racial justice in downtown Tyler

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Black Lives of ETX organized a women’s march and rally that was held on the square in downtown Tyler Saturday evening to push for racial justice and remember black women who were killed by police officers.
A flyer for the event said “Hope for change, love for each other, courage to fist up, and fight back against injustice.”
The event featured several speakers.
Mission Bonner, one of the event’s organizers, spoke to East Texas News’ Alex Leroux Saturday afternoon. Bonner said they planned a peaceful march and rally.
“We’re going to take over the streets to demand justice,” Bonner said. “The truth is our justice has not been rightfully ours. We’ve been going through this for centuries. Now, it’s 2020, and we’re still here.”
Bonner said that a diverse group of women was going to follow the women with Black Lives of ETX. She added the men in their lives would be marching alongside them to show their support.
“Our voices, I believe, are powerful,” Bonner said. “I believe if we fist up and fight for our rights, we can make healthier changes in our community.”
Bonner added that in addition to standing up for racial justice, they planned to remember black women like Breonna Taylor, Sandra Bland, Atitiana Jefferson, and Tanisha Anderson who were killed by police.
The flyer for the event urged participants to be cautious about COVID-19 by social distancing, wearing masks, and sanitizing.
