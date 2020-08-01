Backpacks given out in annual East Texas school supply event

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Some much-needed supplies were given out to East Texas students that will be heading back to the classrooms soon.
It was the annual “Junior League of Longview School Supply Train” at the Maude Cobb activity center.
Over 2,000 backpacks were given to students of all grades who are about to return to public school.
The backpacks contained grade-appropriate supplies and one uniform shirt.
COVID-19 protocols were observed, and volunteers handed out backpacks until all were gone.
“They’re going to need them whether their learning from home, virtually or whether they’re in school. We anticipate there will probably be some of those learning from home people coming through. So these supplies can be used at school or at home,” said event chair Stacie Schultz.
The annual effort is made possible through fundraisers and through partnerships with Buckner Children and Family Services and the ROC at First Baptist Church.
