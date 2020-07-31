Tyler Police: Suspect arrested for stealing car, shooting at victim

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) -The suspect of an aggravated robbery, where a victim’s Tahoe was stolen has been arrested.
Thursday, the U.S. Marshall’s Task Force arrested Jackson Molina, 18, for aggravated robbery. He has been booked into the Smith County jail and bond set at $200,000.
The victim spotted his Tahoe on Loop 49 at 6:45 a.m. He followed his vehicle and reported that the suspects were shooting at him as he followed. Tyler Police report the victim’s Tahoe was stolen around 3 a.m. on July 11 in the 5000 block of Paluxy.
The suspects abandoned the vehicle on County Road 2193 near Rhones Quarter Road and fled on foot. Out of five suspects, two were placed in custody on July 11.
Any other information on this case can be reported to Detective Jim Holt at (903) 531-1028.
