Tyler Police searching for person who shot windows out at Whataburger

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Tyler Police are continuing to search for a person who shot out windows at a fast food restaurant on Friday morning.
Around 12:30 a.m., officers received reports of shots fired at a Whataburger restaurant at 345 S Southwest Loop 323 in Tyler.
When officers arrived on scene, several bullet holes could be seen in the windows of the building.
Police are now reviewing surveillance video of the incident. Officials do not know how many shots were fired.
Investigators on scene say people were working inside at the time. Police say there are no reports of injuries and no arrests have been made, but the investigation is continuing.
