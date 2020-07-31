Search continues for elderly Panola County man missing more than two months

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - The family of an 80-year-old Panola County man missing for more than two months is still holding on to hope.
Joe Roy McMillian was last seen on May 21 when he left his home off of County Road 302 to run errands and never returned.
“We do not have a centralized location where we think we need to be looking for him at this point,” said granddaughter-in-law Morin McMillian.
McMillian’s truck — a blue, single-cab 2004 GMC Sierra with Texas license plate DMK-2975 — is also missing.
“Yeah, we have almost, I hate to say it, we’ve kind of exhausted all of the leads that we had,” said grandson Michael McMillian.
With no leads, Michael said it has been a process of elimination. Their most recent search was last week along the Trinity River.
“The Texas dive team also helped out and searched some leads that we got, but they did not turn up anything. If there is any new lead that we could possibly get. If somebody has seen something or that they thought was nothing, please just report it anyway,” Michael said.
McMillian is described as 5 feet, 11 inches tall and weighing 280 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a red shirt and blue jeans and was last seen on FM 1970 in the Clayton area. McMillian is a diabetic and showing early signs of dementia, according to Panola County Sheriff Kevin Lake.
A private investigator is also involved in the search for McMillian.
“The private investigator is doing his own thing, like mapping out some areas. We are looking for the littlest thing that we can just give us a clue as to what happened. We still we have not been able to put him outside of Livingston, him or the vehicle,” Michael said. “We are trying to find some areas that may be suspicious, so that he can maybe get some more resources in to help.”
The Panola County Sheriff’s office says there is nothing new on their end. The family is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for credible information leading to the discovery of McMillan.
In an unrelated case, 72-year-old Bettie Smith also remains missing. She was last seen on the evening of June 8 at her home in the 900 block of County Road 158 in Panola County, according to a Silver Alert issued by the Texas Department of Public Safety.
She was last seen wearing reddish/brown haired wig, pastel shirt, white jeans and white tennis shoes. Smith is reported to have advanced stages of dementia.
If you have any information about McMillian or Smith, call the Panola County Sheriff’s office at 903-693-0333.
