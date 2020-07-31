Overnight Weather At Your Fintgertips

East Texas (KLTV) - Here is the Weather Where You Live… As we head into the weekend, skies should become mostly clear and humidity values will be lower than normal…so it will feel much better out there…especially during the morning hours. Another weak cold front is expected to move into the area late this weekend...just bringing in more dry air so our humidity values will stay in check. Next week is expected to be dry with a mostly sunny sky expected. Humidity values will begin to rise to a more normal summer feel by mid-week. Low temperatures should range from the upper 60s to near 70 through Tuesday, then begin to warm a bit more. High temperatures should remain in the lower 90s through Tuesday, then into the middle 90s for the rest of the week. Beyond that, High temperatures should stay in the mid 90s through the middle part of the month of August. Have a great weekend.