Morning Weather at your Fingertips Friday 7-31-20

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas! A line of showers and thundershowers that moved through parts of East Texas caused a bit of a cool down this morning. Temperatures range from a few upper 60s north to upper 70s south. Partly to mostly cloudy today and another line of showers and thundershowers is expected later today as the weak cold front moves into East Texas. Expect the rain to move from north to south and end this evening. A few thunderstorms are possible with brief, heavy rainfall, lightning and gusty winds. Temperatures will range from upper 80s to lower 90s this afternoon and cool into the lower 70s behind the cold front tonight. Clearing skies for the weekend with slightly cooler temperatures and lower humidity. Another very weak front gets close to East Texas early next week with another slight chance for rain. Temperatures stay at or below average through the first few days of August.