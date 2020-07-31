Meissner captures 50th Texas State Open title

Mitchell Meissner of San Antonio, Texas, captured the 50th Texas State Open by playing spectacular golf all week with rounds of 67, 65, 63 and a final round of 66. He finished the Championship one stroke ahead of the competition at 19-under par 261 for 72-holes. Meissner and Cory Churchman of Fort Worth, Texas battled it out today as they bounced back and forth taking the lead. It wasn’t until hole #17 that Meissner said he felt confident that he could clinch the win. He was able to birdie both #17 and #18 to secure the win by one stroke over Churchman, who also birdied #18.”I knew there were going to be a lot of low scores and that no one else was going to let up at the top of the leaderboard,” Meissner said after the round. “I felt like I needed to keep giving myself opportunities and I was lucky to have one fewer stroke than everyone else. Winning this is pretty big. Just gaining confidence and learning that I can play under pressure and win when I’m presented the opportunity was awesome.”