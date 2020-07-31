KC student wins car with college’s Cruise for Success incentive program

KILGORE, Texas (KLTV) - An East Texas college student was gifted a new car Friday morning.
Dani Moreno, a sophomore kinesiology major from of Houston is the winner of new Chevrolet Cruze. The drawing is part of the Cruise for Success initiative launched at the college. This is the first year of the car giveaway.
Moreno said she didn’t have a car before today’s drawing.
“So this actually is really helpful, we’ve been looking for a car so to get this, I don’t know, is a huge weight off my shoulders,” she said.
The Cruise for Success program allows qualifying KC students to earn points throughout the fall and spring semesters for a chance to win a new car sponsored by Patterson Chevrolet Kilgore.
“It was just something I thought was so worthwhile to give that extra added incentive for the students to come and really excel in their classes, just to promote their education,” said Steve Beasley, the general manager of Patterson Chevrolet of Kilgore. “It’s not about the cars. It’s not about the publicity. It really is about the students and about their education and their future.”
KC graduate and NHRA top fuel dragster Steve Torrence, who serves as the official spokesperson for Cruise for Success, was on hand Friday to help with the drawing.
In addition to the car giveaway, other students’ names were drawn for cash prizes ranging from $500 to $1,000. Michael Elliot, of Haltom City, took the runner-up prize of $1,000.
“I was watching the faces of the ones that drew out early and the disappointment and then I was watching the nerves of the last two, and then the tears of the winner -- it’s just pretty exciting,” Beasley said.
Beginning in August of 2020, qualifying KC students can once again earn points for monthly prizes and work toward qualifying for the drawing in the spring.
