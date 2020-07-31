2 injured after boat crash on Cedar Creek Lake

GUN BARREL CITY, Texas (KLTV) - Two people suffered serious injuries after a boat collided with an island Thursday night, according to a post on the Gun Barrel City Fire Department’s Facebook page.
“On Thursday, July 30 at 9:46 pm Gun Barrel City Police Dispatch received a call from a boater advising that they had been in a collision with an island on Cedar Creek Lake in the area of Eastwood Island subdivision,” the Facebook post stated. “The caller advised that one of the boaters was ejected from the boat into the water and that both of them had serious injuries.”
Both the Gun Barrel City police and fire departments were dispatched out to the scene. EMS units from UT Health and Careflight were sent to the scene as well.
At the same time, the Gun Barrel City rescue boat was launched, the Facebook post stated. The Gun Barrel City Fire Department set up a command post at the Eastwood Island POA boat ramp.
The Gun Barrel City rescue boat located the two victims south of Eastwood Island. Both victims were inside the wrecked boat because the man was ejected from the watercraft was able to get back in the boat before the rescuers arrived, the Facebook post stated.
“Due to the seriousness of the injuries on board the boat and the remote location on the lake, the boat was towed to the Eastwood Island POA dock where emergency personnel were waiting,” the Facebook post stated. “One victim was transported to UT Health Cedar Creek and the other was flown out in the UT Health Helicopter Air 1 to UT Health in Tyler.”
Gun Barrel City Fire Chief Joseph Lindaman said in the Facebook post that it was a very complex water rescue because of the wrecked boat’s location on the lake and the fact that it was at night. He added that they had to maneuver the rescue boat through shallow water and then free the victims’ boat, so they could tow it in.
“I want to compliment our police dispatcher who did an excellent job of helping pinpoint the location of the boat,” Lindaman said in the Facebook post. “She also stayed on the line with the caller until rescue personnel arrived on scene assuring the victims help was on the way while dispatching all of the responding units. "
Lindaman also thanked the Gun Barrel City fire and police departments, the EMS units from UT Health and Careflight, and the residents of Eastwood Island for opening the boat ramp and helping with the rescue.
The boating incident is being investigated by a Texas Parks and Wildlife Department game warden, the Facebook post stated.
