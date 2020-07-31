East Texas (KLTV) - Here is the Weather Where You Live… Showers and isolated strong thunderstorms will continue to move southward through East Texas for the remainder of the day today and into the evening hours. Most of the rain will remain south of HWY 79 which is a line from Palestine to Jacksonville to Henderson to Carthage. This area will continue to push toward the south, ending over portions of Deep East Texas late this evening/early tonight. North of the HWY 79 area will see very little chance for rain for the rest of the day today. If you get a few thunderstorms today, gusty winds, lightning/thunder, and heavy rainfall are possible. As we head into the weekend, skies should become mostly clear and humidity values will be lower than normal…so it will feel much better out there…especially during the morning hours. Next week is expected to be dry with a mostly sunny sky expected. Humidity values will begin to rise to a more normal summer feel by mid -week. Have a great weekend,