Cool cucumber salad with homemade dill dressing by Mama Steph

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - This delicious salad is cool, flavorful, and easy to make! It goes well alongside your grilled hamburgers or chicken.
Cool cucumber salad with homemade dill dressing
3 cups thinly sliced cucumber rings
3/4 cup to 1 cup thinly sliced red onion
For the dressing:
1/2 cup sour cream
1 tablespoon white vinegar
1 tablespoon finely-chopped fresh dill
1 teaspoon sugar
1/2 teaspoon salt
1/2 teaspoon garlic powder
In a mixing bowl, whisk together the dressing ingredients until smooth and combined.
Add the sliced cucumbers and onions to the bowl, and toss until the vegetables are coated well by the dressing. Chill for an hour or two before serving. Top with a sprinkle of dill, if desired.
