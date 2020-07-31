Caldwell Zoo announces name of baby giraffe

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The newest addition to the Caldwell Zoo has a name. Because of the overwhelming response to the naming contest she has two.
On Friday, the zoo announced its new reticulated giraffe will be called Xena June The name was chosen from suggestions submitted by the public.
Xena June was born June 7, tipping the scales at a whopping 100 pounds.
Zoo staff cared for her during the first few weeks due to some health issues. She had to receive plasma from the Cheyenne Mountain Zoo in Ohio.
But zoo staff said she has made a “tremendous turnaround” since then.
The winner will get a special VIP meeting with the zoo’s newest family member.
